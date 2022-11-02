Watch: JJ Rosa plays Pandora and Give It Up on Harmony Home Sessions

In partnership with Music Matters 2022.

JJ Rosa has made an appearance on Harmony Home Sessions for a stripped-back performance of two songs, Pandora and Give It Up.

The Manchester-born, London-based songwriter played through noticeably more intimate versions of the usually loud-and-proud tunes, with only a Harmony Silhouette electric guitar to back herself up.

Advertisement

The performance was shared by Harmony onto its official YouTube channel last month. Take a listen to it below:

Rosa recently performed at the All That Matters 2022 conference in Singapore, which heard perspectives from 180 media industry professionals, from music execs and artists, to digital marketing experts and more. The six-day event was held from 23 to 28 September.

Back in 2020, Guitar.com took the Harmony Silhouette to the review bench and found it to be a “quite irresistible Firebird/Telecaster hybrid”.

In our 9/10 review, we said: “The show-stopping act of this wide-ranging performance […] is surely the middle position – and for that we need to turn the gain back down and make some space for its clucky goodness to shine through. This really is the epitome of characterful clarity; for any kind of arpeggios, half-chords or brisk indie strumming, you’ll struggle to find a sweeter tone.

Advertisement

Perfect 10s are few and far between, but if it had a better-proportioned scratchplate, rolled fretboard edges and an output socket that knew its place, the Harmony Silhouette would get full marks.”

[Editor’s note: Vista Musical Instruments, the parent company of Harmony and NME Networks, Guitar.com’s parent company, are both part of Caldecott Music Group]