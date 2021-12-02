Harmony reissues the H72

Harmony has announced the H72 Reissue, reviving the semi-hollow electric it first introduced in 1966.

The guitar features maple laminate to, back and sides, alongside a maple neck topped with an ebony fretboard. The fretboard has a 12-inch radius, and is loaded with 20 jumbo frets and pearloid block inlays. At either end of its 24.75-inch scale length is a two-piece wooden saddle and a six-in-line headstock with non-locking tuners. The body also features two three-piece f-holes.

Advertisement

True to its vintage roots, the H72 Reissue’s electronics consist of a pair of ‘moustache’ gold-foil mini-humbuckers, wired to individual volume and tone controls with a three-way switch on the lower cutaway.

David Nam Le, Harmony’s general manager, said in a statement: “In speaking with Harmony artists and fans, we found a huge amount of love for the vintage H72’s look and feel. We’re very proud to revive a small, but very important, piece of Harmony’s storied history with this reissue.

“Complete with many details that connect the H72 Reissue to its original build, we see this as not only a celebration of Harmony’s past but also what’s to come as our journey continues.”

The H72 Reissue is made in Korea, and is available finished in cherry for $699. Find out more at harmony.co.