Hawkwind founder and guitarist Mick Slattery dies aged 77

Mick Slattery, co-founder and guitarist of space rock band Hawkwind, has died at the age of 77.

The band’s vocalist and fellow founder, Dave Brock, confirmed Slattery’s death in a post to Facebook, stating: “We are sorry to share the sad news that our old friend, and Hawkwind founder member, Mick Slattery passed away peacefully at home yesterday, St Patrick’s Day, 17th March 2023, aged 77, after a short illness.”

Reminiscing about his time with the guitarist, Brock wrote, “Me and Mick played together in a band called Famous Cure in 1967, touring Holland before going on to form Hawkwind in 1969. I have lots of fond memories from our younger days, playing together in Holland and hanging out in Richmond at the L’Auberge Cafe and Eel Pie Island.”

“In the late 60s, we used to rehearse in my upstairs flat in Putney and also in the basement of Bob Kerr’s music shop in Gwalior Road, playing loud music, much to the annoyance of our neighbours.”

Founded in 1969, Hawkwind came together when Brock and Slattery joined forces with John Harrison (bassist), Terry Ollis (drummer), Nik Turner (sax/flautist) and Michael “Dik Mik” Davies (keyboardist).

The band played gigs as ‘Group X’ in their early days before settling on the name ‘Hawkwind’, allegedly due to Turner’s habit of clearing his nose and passing wind.

Despite his founding status, Slattery departed early in the group’s existence. He played on an early version of Hurry on Sundown which came out on a 1996 reissue of Hawkwind’s eponymous debut album (first released in 1970). The guitarist eventually left the band in 1969 and was replaced by Huw Lloyd-Langton.

That said, Slattery continued to play with his former bandmates in Nik Turner’s Space Ritual and Alan Davey’s Hawkestrel.