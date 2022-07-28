You can now buy a house shaped like an acoustic guitar

Dinner in the body? Quick shower in the fretboard? Perhaps an afternoon nap in the headstock? Believe it or not, you can now buy a house shaped entirely like an acoustic guitar.

A full gallery of images boasts an aerial shot of its acoustic shape, and some images of its, err, interesting interior. According to the property details listed on Realtor.com, the house belonged to country artist Elvis L Carden, and states that this “guitar” needs a slight “tune-up and polishing”.

It has a total of five bedrooms and four bathrooms and is listed for a price of $789,000. The property is situated in Fayetteville in Georgia, USA, and is suggested as a great venue for weddings, an Airbnb or for the proud home of a true guitar-head.

You’ll also be relieved to know its flood risk is listed as minimal under environmental factors, however the listing does note that its chance of being caught in a wildfire is on the rise.

The roof even has soundhole, although it does appear to be filled in, thankfully, so you can avoid the chaos of a lone bird plopping down inside like a lost plectrum.

It all seems to follow the shape and aesthetic for a standard acoustic minus a chimney stuck on the side and, sadly, no strings. It was built back in 1986 and has a medium noise level for its neighbourhood and isn’t too far away from a park should you fancy an evening stroll after a long day of playing guitar inside your… guitar.

If you fancy taking a look for yourself or booking a viewing, you can do so here.