Hüsker Dü bassist Greg Norton diagnosed with prostate cancer, looking to raise $30,000 for treatment

Hüsker Dü bassist Greg Norton has opened a GoFundMe in light of his prostate cancer diagnosis in order to raise $30,000 for treatment.

The GoFundMe, which was set up by the bassists’ friends, has already raised over $27,000 at the time of writing with Norton’s friends from the music industry such as producer Steve Albini and Come as You Are: The Story of Nirvana author Michael Azerrad echoing the call for help to their followers.

Norton’s diagnosis was first revealed in a Facebook post he made on 1 June, ahead of a UK tour with his new band UltraBomb that was eventually cancelled. 63-year-old Norton wrote of his diagnosis, “My doctors at the Mayo Clinic believe I have excellent odds, but we need to get in right away and move forward with treatment and surgery.”

“My sincere apologies to those who had tickets purchased or who were planning on attending our upcoming shows across the pond. I am frustrated, as I know you may be feeling disappointed or upset.”

“For all of my brothers out there, go get tested; it could be a life changer,” Norton concluded.

Ultrabomb are still scheduled to play a headlining slot at the Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Fest at the Hook & Ladder in Minneapolis, Minnesota this 16 July.

The band is composed of Norton, Finny McConnell of the Mahones and drummer Jamie Oliver of British band U.K. Subs, and is set to release their debut album Time To Burn this 15 July. Ultrabomb have shared three singles from the album this year thus far in Stickman Vs Hangman, Star, and Fear Your Gods.

After years of animosity and backbiting, Hüsker Dü reunited for the early years archive release Savage Young Dü in 2017. The record was unfortunately the last the band released together as it was released only weeks after drummer-vocalist Grant Hart’s death from liver cancer in September.