IDLES announce new album Crawler, hear first single The Beachland Ballroom

UK band IDLES have announced their latest record, Crawler. The album is the band’s fourth since 2017, and follows 2020’s Ultra Mono.

The album was recorded in Real World Studios in Bath, UK, across the pandemic. It has been co-produced by Kenny Beats and the band’s guitarist Mark Bowen.

The album’s announcement comes alongside the release of its first single, The Beachland Ballroom. It’s named after the iconic Ohio venue, and has arrived with an official music video: take a look below.

Singer Joe Talbot said of the track in a statement: “It’s the most important song on the album, really. There are so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms. Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck – we’re at a place where we’re actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is sort of an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It’s one that I really love singing.”

Guitarist Mark Bown added: “I didn’t know Joe could sing like that. He’s been trying to write Be My Baby since the very beginning, but he didn’t want to be the punk guy wearing the Motown clothes. He wanted it to feel natural, and this song is.”

Crawler’s full tracklisting is below: