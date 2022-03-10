“If you’re a white supremacist or a proto-fascist, that music isn’t written for you”: Tom Morello hits back at his politics-hating fans

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has hit back at fans who are offended by his political beliefs, calling them not intelligent enough to understand the band’s music.

The following question was posed by a Twitter user on Wednesday’s (9 March) Metal Hammer reader Q&A: How do you feel about some fans telling you to stay away from politics when you rage on social media?

To which Morello replied: “I have a number of thoughts. One is that you don’t trigger a free speech exemption when you pick up a guitar, that right remains intact. Secondly, people who are offended by my politics on Twitter or Instagram, please know it’s because you weren’t intelligent enough to know what the music that you were listening to all these years was about.”

The rocker also pointed out, in no uncertain terms, what the band’s music stood for: “For the music, you’re welcome, but if you’re a white supremacist or a proto-fascist, that music isn’t written for you — it’s written against you.”

And when asked if he thought former US president Donald Trump might run again for President in 2024, Morello said the following: “I’d be surprised if he didn’t. And I’d be surprised if he didn’t lose again and claim that he had won. I think there is a possibility that the results of that will be even worse than it was this time.”

“He’s a sociopath; his dad thought he was such a disappointing loser that he can never publicly admit to losing.”

In other news, Rage Against the Machine’s concert tour across North America is set to kick off this summer, with additional dates slated for 2023 due to pandemic-related delays.