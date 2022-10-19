Jack Black sings School Of Rock song to fan at charity event

Actor Jack Black has been recorded serenading a fan of School Of Rock with the song In The End Of Time.

The actor and musician was recorded singing to the fan at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care event on 8 October, which he was hosting. The event was held to raise funds for a hospice program. Black met Abraham there, a fan of School Of Rock.

According to Upworthy, the boy’s nurse knew of his love for the film and arranged for him to meet Black. 15-year-old Abraham has a rare mitochondrial disease called Pearson syndrome, and has been in palliative care with TrinityKids Care for the past year.

You can watch the video below, which was originally posted to TikTok by Abraham’s mother, Veronica Zavala:

Zavala has said of the interaction (via Upworthy), “It’s almost been a week since the meet and Abraham is still talking about how he got to meet Jack.” The video has gone viral on TikTok, with over 216,000 likes. One of the top comments reads, “Jack Black has a kindness to him that you can hear in his voice. It’s always easy to forget that it doesn’t take much to do a kind deed, and being kind to others makes you happier, so it’s a win-win.”

Black starred in the film as Dewey Finn, a substitute teacher who trains his students to form a rock band. Its soundtrack featured songs from Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, The Who and more.

Black also fronts his own comedy rock band, Tenacious D, with Kyle Gass – famously known for their track Tribute which was released in 2002 following the release of their debut, self-titled album.