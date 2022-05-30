Jack White calls for gun law reform, says “I’m exhausted” after Ulvade shooting

Jack White has joined a chorus of voices from artists calling for gun law reform in the US following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas last week.

Posting his statement to Instagram, White called for “few more rules” to protect innocents from harm, writing, “As we tour in Texas these past few days, I can’t help but to feel saddened in so many ways about the latest in a long line of mass shootings, but mostly I’m exhausted.

Exhausted with the ignorant excuses about the inability to fix this problem, exhausted with people clinging to their political party or their ‘side’ instead of looking at the issue. Exhausted with people whining about their ‘freedom’ being more important than rules that help save lives.”

White continued, “Like the traffic light on the road, and the warning label on poison, or the regulation of who can buy sticks of dynamite or own a surface to air missile, we already have rules, haven’t you noticed? So how about a few more rules then that ALSO save lives and protect us from harm? Maybe rules that save your own children or loved ones lives some day?”

White’s statement joins a group of celebrities and artists who have voiced out the need for more gun control legislation in the wake of the shooting. Brandon Flowers, Taylor Swift, Madonna and Olivia Rodrigo are among those who have already put out statements, with Madonna writing on social media alongside a clip from her 2019 ‘God Control’ music video, “I cannot imagine the heartache and heartbreak the parents of these 19 children must feel.”

Madonna pleaded with lawmakers to “protect our children”, asking “How is this possible that an 18-year-old boy, who is a child himself, can purchase 2 automatic Rifles on his birthday with no background check, no safety training, no questions asked?????”