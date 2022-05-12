Jack White praises “very cool” artist Olivia Rodrigo: “I had the chance to meet a talented singer and musician today”

The White Stripes legend and Third Man Records owner Jack White, recently gushed over pop artist Olivia Rodrigo for introducing the younger generation to vinyl.

In an Instagram post, White shared pictures of himself with the young pop-idol and a video of the two embracing along with the caption, “I had the chance to meet a talented singer and musician today named @OliviaRodrigo, she’s very cool, very real and very much a lover of music. She’s also introducing another set of youth to the love of vinyl records as well. Respect.”

White, who recently released his fourth solo album Fear Of The Dawn, is no stranger to mingling with the pop crowd. In 2016, he collaborated with Beyonce on her album Lemonade where he featured on track Don’t Hurt Yourself.

Rodrigo seems to have always had an appreciation for the alternative side of music, she recently performed alongside noughties rock-pop diva, Avril Lavigne, and fans were quick to depict her hit-single Good 4 U had a similar melody to that of Paramore’s Misery Business.

However, she did also receive some backlash from the ever-opinionated Courtney Love, for similarities between the artwork for her record Sour with Hole’s Live Through This. In a reply to a comment on Facebook, Love wrote: “Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There’s no way to be elegant about it. I’m not angry. It happens all the time to me.”

Olivia Rodrigo is currently on a sold out tour, Jack White also happens to be on the road and you can get tickets to see him here.