Jack White says lockdown was “inspiring”: “Songs were just coming out every day”

Jack White has spoken out about his songwriting processes, and how the pandemic gave him the time to focus on song construction.

In an interview with Total Guitar, the White Stripes guitarist spoke about how he just couldn’t stop writing during the pandemic, which resulted in the creation of two solo albums.

“It’s been tragic for the entire world… at the same time, as an artist, to be put in that position where I was basically told ‘You can’t leave your house,’ I found that inspiring. Construction has always been something that turns me on and gets me motivated. That part wasn’t hard for me at all. It was actually a blessing and it made me have a whole rebirth.”

The first of the two solo albums, Fear Of Dawn was released on 8 April and represents White’s distinct rock sound. However, on 22 July White will be releasing a folk album, named Entering Heaven Alive.

In the interview, White stated that the decision to write two albums came from his inability to stop writing. “Songs were just coming out every day, and I was getting lucky. You start to hit a streak where several tracks keep pouring out. It’s funny because you don’t really know where they’re coming from, or why they’re coming, so when it’s happening it’s just best to get out of the way and let it happen.”

Despite his acclaimed career as both a member of The White Stripes and a solo artist, White reflected on areas of his songwriting ability he wants to improve. “If it doesn’t sound interesting very quickly, I quickly abandon it. The ability to quickly decipher whether something is interesting or not cant be taught in school. You just have to have it in you, and I don’t really think I’m that good at it.”

White is currently on a colossal 63 date tour, called the Supply Chain Issues tour around the US and Europe.

For more information about tour dates and the new double album, visit JackWhiteIII.com.