Jack White taps Q-Tip for genre-destroying new single Hi-De-Ho

Jack White has released the latest single from Fear Of The Dawn, following the title track’s release last month. The track, Hi-De-Ho, is a collaboration with legendary A Tribe Called Quest vocalist Q-Tip.

The song begins with some fuzzy guitar swells, before dramatic, tense vocals and power chords build into a plunky hip hop bassline for Q-Tip’s verse. The rest, well, we won’t spoil – but safe to say, the track enjoys a chaotic journey across about five separate genres, all while still feeling like one cohesive piece of music.

Take a listen for yourself below.

Advertisement

The track follows the equally experimental title track from Fear Of The Dawn, which featured sudden blasts of theremin punctuating White’s spiky, fuzzy guitar playing.

Q-Tip is best known for his pioneering work in A Tribe Called Quest – the band’s 1991 record The Low End Theory defined the sound of alternative hip hop for the next decade, influencing countless artists. The band broke up in 1998, before reforming in 2006. They disbanded in 2016, following the death of member Phife Dawg.

Hi-De-Ho continues to give us an idea as to what we can expect from each of Jac White’s two planned 2022 album releases. His earlier single Love Is Selfish, a stripped-back, intimate acoustic track, and will appear on the record Entering Heaven Alive. The singles from Fear Of The Dawn have so far been a lot more electric, and a lot more aggressive.