The band that had Metallica’s James Hetfield and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford vibing to their set

Metallica frontman James Hetfield and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford were recently caught vibing to the set of a younger act at Norway’s Tons of Rock Festival in Oslo.

In a video posted to the Hardcore subreddit, the two metal titans can be seen taking in the high-octane performance of hardcore punk band Turnstile from the side of the stage. Papa Het is spotted enthusiastically bobbing his head and punching the air, while Halford stands in quiet attention, mouthing the words to the song T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection).

“Actually so sick to see some of the most iconic dudes in heavy music still appreciating the next generation,” reads a top comment on the Reddit post.

Check out the clip of Hetfield and Halford enjoying some Turnstile below.

This is far from the first time Halford and Hetfield have shown their appreciation for younger bands. The former previously sang the praises of UK act Sleep Token, describing them as a “really curious band in what they’re putting out”.

“They’re very difficult to pin down,” Halford told 93XRadio. “That’s what I find intriguing as a musician listening to their music. It’s going to a lot of different places, and I think that there isn’t any other band out there right now that’s able to do that.”

Meanwhile, Hetfield – who’s been vocal about his support for the new generation of artists – recently named American metal supergroup Category 7 as the band that “surprised” him and “really made [him] smile”.

Taking place last weekend in the Norwegian capital, this year’s Tons of Rock Festival featured all three bands in question performing alongside artists like Parkway Drive, Europe, Tool, ZZ Top and Saxon.