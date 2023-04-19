James Hetfield says the rock is dead debate is “fuel” for a heavy rock band

Metallica’s James Hetfield has given his thoughts on the debate that rock is dead.

Metallica released their latest album, 72 Seasons just last week (14 April), and are set to embark on a world tour later this month in support of the new record.

Despite their long reign as thrash metal icons, and the many other rock bands – new and old – that continue to release new music, there are still plenty of fans and industry figures that believe fundamentally, rock is dead.

Appearing on Australian news programme and talk show The Project, Hetfield was asked to weigh in on the continuing question of whether this is true or not. The host put forth the frequent claim, but also noted that heavy metal has clearly lived on, encouraging Hetfield to explain why.

“Gosh, [heavy metal is] a misfit music,” He said. “It’s an underground feeling, still. It’s like a rebel music. It’s a thing you need to fight for. Every decade, [they say] ‘rock is dead.’ That is fuel for a hard-rock band. Absolutely.”

Those also in favour that rock is well and truly alive and kicking are Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, and even Dave Grohl, who argued that rock now comes in many forms, including the music of Billie Eilish.

Watch Hetfield’s full appearance on The Project in the video below:

In other Metallica news, the frontman’s long-awaited LTD James Hetfield Signature Series Vulture from ESP arrived at NAMM this year, now in an Olympic White finish having previously been available in Satin Black.

To find out more about Metallica’s upcoming tour, visit Metallica.com.