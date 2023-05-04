James Hetfield says his vocals have improved on the new Metallica album: “It goes to show that we put a lot of time and care into what we do”

72 Seasons came out last month and it’s the heavy metal band’s 11th studio album

James Hetfield thinks he’s evolved as a vocalist after recording Metallica’s latest album, 72 Seasons.

Hetfield thanked bandmates Rob Trujillo and Kirk Hammett for helping develop the album’s creative process too during an interview on Sirius XM’s Metal Ambassador podcast.

He said: “I know, 42 years, and this is only our 11th album. It goes to show that we put a lot of time and care into what we do, not trying to overthink everything, just let it flow. But then, when you get into that creative process, it’s like, ‘It’s gotta be better’…

“The songs can get a little complicated here and there… and vocally, trying to evolve as well, without losing the in-your-face growl. So, I think I hit a pretty good balance on that, with the help of everyone else on the team…”

He admitted Trujillo did “a fantastic job” getting involved in the writing and production process after previously doing most of it together with drummer Lars Ulrich.

Hetfield added: “A lot of inclusion on this record, which makes me feel really, really good.”

72 Seasons features 12 tracks in total with the band currently performing some of them during their M72 tour.

The metal legends will be visiting 22 cities in total and playing two nights in each of them as part of their new No Repeat Weekend series.

Fans can purchase a two-day ticket to witness two completely different setlists and opening bands each night.