Jared James Nichols breaks arm picking up road case, cancels rest of current tour

Jared James Nichols has had to cancel the remaining dates of his tour supporting Black Stone Cherry after breaking his arm picking up a road case.

Nichols posted in a social media update: “I had a small accident last night after my set. I ended up grabbing a road case the wrong way, my arm twisted under the stress, and I heard a loud pop. Turns out I broke my right arm just above the elbow.”

He added: “Please don’t worry! I have complete feeling/mobility in my hand, as well as full grip strength. No pain meds, no problem. I’ll be fine, but of course, I am beyond bummed.”

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, I’m going to have to cancel the rest of the upcoming dates on this run… Gimme a few weeks and I’ll be back in action & better than ever. Until then, I’ll be practising my legato technique, and bends/vibrato till I’m blue in the face. Love you all, bluespower motherfuckers!”

Nichols then posted a video update from the hospital, saying: “I’m going to be fine. The surgery was yesterday, it went perfect. I’m all good. My mobility, everything is rocking. The doctor even told me my physical therapy will include playing as much guitar as possible.”

A number of fellow musicians have posted their support in the comments of Nichols’ posts, including John 5, Zakk Wylde, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Lzzy Hale.