Jason Momoa is selling a trove of Fender and Gibson Custom Shop guitars via Julien’s

While Jason Momoa is mostly known for his hugely successful acting career – which has seen him play the likes of Aquaman and Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones – he’s also heavily entrenched in the music world.

When he’s not spotted moshing in the pit during Metallica and Pantera shows, Momoa finds himself quite the instrument collector; last year, he purchased the first Martin D-28 ever made, and in 2022 he bought the last available Gibson “Greeny” Les Paul replica.

And his instrument collection has expanded a little more while making his show On The Roam, which sees him travel across the US to meet “extraordinary individuals blazing their own path”, including craftsmen, motorcycle enthusiasts, musicians and athletes.

Now, a selection of instruments collected on his travels are going up for auction at Julien’s Auctions in its upcoming Music Icons sale.

There are nine instruments up for grabs: three Gibson Custom Les Pauls, including Slash’s Jessica and Billy Gibbons’ Pearly Gates signature models that are hand-signed by each guitarist, respectively; three Fender Custom Shop models, a ‘51 Esquire, ‘54 Strat Relic and Nocaster Relic; and then two bass guitars and a ukulele.

The basses include a Les Claypool-stage-played Pachyderm model – which has an estimated sell price of $20,000-$40,000 – and a Carl Thompson bass which is expected to sell for between $4,000 and $6,000.

As for the Pachyderm model, it’s been given the nickname “Momoa’s Koa” by luthiers for its “exceptionally figured top made of wood found only in Hawaii”.

The Music Icons sale is due to take place 29-30 May, with proceeds going to charities including MusiCares, the Fender Play Foundation, Make A Wish and St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.

For more information, head to Julien’s Auctions.