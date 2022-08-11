Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg states there is often “creative tension” between members when writing new music

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has discussed the band’s approach to writing new music, describing the advantages and setbacks that inevitably come from having nine members.

During an interview with Magenta Musik, Jay Weinberg spoke openly about the Slipknot writing process, claiming that the sheer number of members in the band often leads to tensions rising when trying to create new music.

Taking place shortly after their first headlining appearance at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival, the drummer reflects upon how the structure of the group can lead to struggles to decide on what route to take. However, Weinberg also states that this is a compromise the members have all come to terms with, saying that he believes it is this abundance of creative input that gives the band their edge.

“We all have our ways of trying to carve something out of stone, to make it a song that we’re really proud of and it takes a lot of work, for sure. There’s creative tension, but that only makes for great art,” he reflects. “The phrase ‘iron sharpens iron’ is really true for us. We want the best from ourselves, and I think that translates to what we’re able to do, whether that’s in the studio or live on stage.”

In the discussion, the musician states that these disagreements in the studio stem from everyone’s unwavering passion for the band — saying that all of the members are learning to find the balance between one another’s strengths:

“We’re nine very passionate people about what we do, so when it comes to the creative side of things, you have nine creative voices shoehorning into a song. But, what I’m proud to say is that, at the end of the day, we all know each other’s strengths and what we bring to the table.”

He continues, describing that while sometimes creating a hostile environment, the pros outweigh the cons and give Slipknot a more nuanced sound than is available to bands with fewer members.

“All of those [little details] end up shining through. It takes a long time for us to put together what we’re proud of because there’s so many people and lots of ideas, lots of inspiration. The nine of us have very different inspirations from each other,” he affirms. “So when we filter what we wanna do creatively through the voice of Slipknot, it ends up being something that’s completely new that’s filtered through our tastes and talents.”

The final result of the band’s many voices is soon to be unveiled, with Slipknot’s seventh studio album The End, So Far set to be released next month (September 30).

In the meantime, the band released Yen, the second single from the album, last Friday. Listen to the track below.