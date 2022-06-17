Jazz legend Kenny G plays sax on new experimental death metal song

Jazz legend Kenny G has teamed up with avant-garde death metal band Imperial Triumphant on their latest single Merkurius Gilded, adding a bit of sax to the mix amongst their ghoulish growls and pounding drums.

The jazz legend became one of the best selling artists of all time during his solo career, gaining popularity in the 80s and 90s with hits such as Forever In Love. He also went on to work with jazz giants such as Aretha Franklin and Andrea Bocelli.

He even makes an appearance in the video, taking centre stage wearing a gas mask at what appears to be a regal dinner party – the perfect place for some death metal. You can take a look below:

Advertisement

It turns out that the collaboration came to be from a pretty normal scenario: “Kenny’s son Max is a good friend of the band’s and has collaborated with us in the past.” The band tell Loudwire, “He was even a live member for a few tours in 2017. Zachary asked if he and his father would be interested in doing a duet on our new album. The rest is history and we are grateful.”

Imperial Triumphant’s new record Spirit Of Ecstasy will be released on July 22, you can find out more about their upcoming release and tour dates on their website here.