Jeff Beck confirms collaborative album with Johnny Depp: “I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July”

Guitarist Jeff Beck has confirmed a July release date for his collaborative album with actor and musician Johnny Depp. The pair have been hitting headlines recently for playing a number of gigs together, in the run-up to and wake of the verdicts between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp has joined Beck for many of the shows of his recent UK tour, just after appearing in court for the high-profile defamation trial.

On 2 June, Beck told his audience at The Sage, Gateshead last night (June 2) that the album will be released this July. “I met this guy five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since,” Beck said. “We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.”

The pair’s joint album was first announced in April 2020 by Depp in an Instagram post. He described Beck as “my dear friend and my brother… one of my all time guitar heroes”.

Depp also plays in the supergroup Hollywood Vampires alongside Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry.

Last month, Beatle Paul McCartney appeared to show support for Depp during his trial, playing a video of Depp during his performance of My Valentine.