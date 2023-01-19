Jewellery made from Iron Maiden’s guitar strings up for sale, with profits donated to charity

A range of bracelets, necklaces, rings and earrings made from guitar and bass strings that once belonged to Iron Maiden are available now.

A line of jewellery made from guitar and bass strings used by Iron Maiden is up for sale, with 100 per cent of profits going to charity.

Not-for-profit jewellers, The Guitarwrist, have launched the selection with bracelets, necklaces, rings and earrings made from strings Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Janick Gers had played on tour, all available now.

Money made from each item sold will go to the Heavy Metal Truants, a charity cycling club which raises money for a variety of children and young people’s causes such as Teenage Cancer Trust, Childline and Save The Children.

There are ten items in the collection, with prices ranging from £90-£199 – the most expensive item being a Sterling 925 Silver ring made with strings played during the band’s iconic Legacy Of The Beast world tour. It comes in a luxury presentation case with a certificate of authentication and serial number.

Some items even have a drop down list which enables you to specifically pick out whose strings you’d like on your jewellery. Other items include:

“Distortion” bracelet made with twisted bass strings (£175)

“Riff” guitar strings bracelet (£160)

“Riff” bass strings bracelet (£150)

“Reverb” guitar strings bracelet (£150)

“Reverb” bass strings bracelet (£160)

¼ Jack Necklace (£100)

“Test Tube” Necklace (£90)

“Rhapsody” guitar string bracelet (£140)

“Melody” guitar strings earrings (£100)

Heavy Metal Truants charity cycling club was set up by Iron Maiden’s manager Rod Smallwood and former Metal Hammer magazine editor-in-chief Alex Milas. View the full collection at theguitarwritst.co.uk.