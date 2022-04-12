Jimmy Page says he turned down Ozzy collab to work on his own projects: “I don’t want to say what it is that I’ve got planned”

Once again, Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page has hinted that new music is in the works.

Page had reportedly turned down an offer to feature on Ozzy Osbourne’s new album as guitarist last year and while Ozzy’s team believed that the reason was because Page “didn’t play much anymore”, a new interview with Classic Rock suggests that that might not actually be the case.

Instead, the guitarist hinted that he turned down the offer in order to focus on his own projects.

“There’s various things I’m working towards,” said Page. “It’s not just one thing, it’s multiple things, and I don’t want to even give a hint, because if you do … you give a one-sentence sound bite, and then if it doesn’t materialise, it’s like: ‘Why didn’t you do a solo album?’”

“So I don’t want to say what it is that I’ve got planned, because I don’t want to give people the chance to misinterpret it.”

Besides working on his own project, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions also appeared to have influenced Page’s decision to collaborate with Osbourne.

“I will never be one of those people who’ll record alone and send someone a file,” Page said. “I never went into music in the first place to do that – it was for playing together.”

While he remained rather tight-lipped about what his upcoming projects entail, Page assured fans that they will be getting something from him: “I really can’t put on record what the new record is. I’ll leave it to your imagination. The thing is there are so many ways I could present myself right now. Actually, not right now. I’ll rephrase that: within a space of time!”

The musician has said on several occasions over the past decade that he wanted to “be seen playing” guitar in public again. Though it has to be when he is ready.