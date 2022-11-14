Jimmy Page recalls performing with Iron Maiden and Brian May as part of 80’s comedy skit

Jimmy Page has taken to social media to share an image from the time when he performed alongside rock legends Iron Maiden and Brian May as part of a 1986 UK comedy skit.

Published on Instagram last week (10 November), the Led Zeppelin guitarist reminisced about the time he performed alongside parody rock group Bad News in 1986.

The mock band first made their debut as part of 80s TV show, The Comic Strip Presents…. Then, in 1983 the lineup released a parody fly-on-the-wall style documentary – a year before the release of the similar, yet more widely recognised parody-rock film, This Is Spinal Tap.

It was supposedly three years later that the band made a new appearance, this time earning their spot opening for metal legends Iron Maiden on tour. It was during this time that both Page and May were recruited as the band’s two ‘extra guitarists’ for the event.

In the image, Page can be seen alongside members of Bad News – which included comedians Adrian Edmonson, Nigel Planer, Rik Mayall and Peter Richardson – as well as alongside Iron Maiden and Queen guitarist Brian May.

“On this day in 1986, I appeared with Bad News at the Hammersmith Odeon, with the fictional English heavy metal band supporting heavyweights Iron Maiden,” writes Page.

“Bad News had two extra guitarists that night, Brian May and I,” he adds. “During their set, there was a guitar duel between Vim Fuego (Adrian Edmonson), Brian and myself. During my bit, my amp mysteriously cut in and out but it just added to the comedy of the send up!”

While footage of the full performance by Bad News, Jimmy Page and Brian May is not available online, a snippet from the occasion can be seen via the YouTube clip (uploaded by BolshyBigYarbles) below.