“Heartbreaking”: Jimmy Page and Roger Taylor comment on Ukraine conflict

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Queen’s Roger Taylor have offered their thoughts on the conflict in Ukraine, whilst praising Sir Rod Stewart’s recent actions to help war refugees in the UK.

The two rock icons made their comments while attending the book launch of

Pattie Boyd: My Life in Pictures last week (18 October) in Denmark Street, Soho.

Stewart has rented a home for a family of seven Ukrainian refugees and found jobs for another two, NME reported last week. He reportedly told the Mirror that he and Lancaster will be paying for rent and utilities for the first family for at least a year.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Express, Jimmy Page said of Stewart’s actions: “That really is a generous gesture. It’s a nice thing for him to do and is a good idea. The situation in Ukraine is heartbreaking.”

Roger Taylor added: “Damn good for him. Great for Rod. What a wonderful thing for him to do. I think if you can afford it, it is a wonderful gesture.”

Stewart spoke more about his charity in a conversation with the Mirror last Monday (17 October). “I usually keep all my charitable efforts nice and quiet and just do it. But I thought, ‘I am a knight, I have been given this knighthood because of the things I’ve achieved in my life and the charity work I’ve done over the years’,” he said.

He said: “Words couldn’t describe what we were watching. The bombing of innocent children, the bombing of hospitals and ­playgrounds. Like everyone else, we were completely beside ourselves. I don’t wish that one anyone. This is evil, pure evil.”

“I was born just after the [Second World] War, so my family have lots of memories of it. That’s how devastating it was to me. I didn’t think we would see the likes of land war with tanks again.”