“I took most of my Aerosmith guitars, put them in road boxes, and left them there”: Joe Perry on the lost guitar he “misses the most”

Over the course of a lengthy successful career, it’s normal to both lose and obtain new guitars, but for Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, there’s one guitar he lost which he’s never been able to get over.

Speaking in the new issue of Total Guitar, Perry recalls leaving Aerosmith in 1979, and leaving a bunch of guitars behind when he did as he wanted to “clear” his head.

“I really wasn’t into collecting guitars,” Perry says. “At that point, I had a few Les Pauls, a few Juniors or Strats, but that was it. Honestly, the guitar I miss the most from that era is the Strat I recorded Walk This Way with, which went the way of the wind when I left the band.

“But right around then, I wanted to clear the decks and clear my head. I took most of my Aerosmith guitars, put them in road boxes, and left them there.”

Joe Perry infamously quit Aerosmith in 1979 following a heated argument between him and frontman Steven Tyler. His departure came amid the recording of the band’s sixth album Night in the Ruts. His guitar parts were subsequently completed by session guitarists, which, of course, Perry was no stranger to after session players Steve Hunter and Dick Wagner were brought in to replace some of his and Brad Whitford’s parts on 1974’s Get Your Wings.

Perry then launched a solo career, releasing three albums – Let the Music Do the Talking (1980), I’ve Got the Rock’n’Rolls Again (1981) Once a Rocker, Always a Rocker (1983) – before rejoining Aerosmith in 1984.

Aerosmith have a series of dates planned for the remainder of 2024 and early 2025 for their Peace Out: The Farewell Tour. For a full list of dates, head to their official website.