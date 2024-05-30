Is Joe Satriani abandoning his iconic JS model for the Best Of All Worlds tour? It sure looks like it…

The countdown is on for The Best Of All Worlds Tour, where Sammy Hagar will team up with Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony, and Jason Bonham this July to perform Van Halen material.

You may remember following the announcement of the tour, Satriani revealed he was having an amp built by 3rd Power specifically for the trek, all so he could achieve that Eddie Van Halen tone. Well, it seems Satch has even switched up his guitar too.

Hagar has been sharing rehearsal footage on social media, in which you’ll be able to spot Satriani with something rather chaotically striped in hand. It’s a quick glimpse, but he’s seemingly playing an EVH Striped Series 78 Eruption guitar, rather than his typical JS Ibanez.

“I know you’ve heard this one before, but not like this,” writes Hagar in the caption, as the band plays through Van Halen’s 1991 track Poundcake.

Take a look below:

Pedal-heads may also spot what looks to be two EVH goodies on the pedalboard, an MXR Phase 90 and a Flanger, plus a chorus pedal and a delay pedal, both from Boss. There’s also seemingly a TC Electronic Sub ‘N’ Up Octaver and a Vox wah, as per Guitar World.

Satriani has spoken a number of times of the pressure that comes with playing some of the biggest riffs from one of the biggest guitar icons for a hugely anticipated tour. “You can’t fill [his shoes]. You can put them on, but you can’t fill them,” he told Forbes last year.

“You have to respect the genius of the architecture of his guitar parts and how he built the songs and you’ve got to get in there and just enjoy what he was building cause he would weave in and out of his original composition every time he played it live and bring new amazing little nuggets to each little section.”

You can view all of the scheduled live dates for The Best Of All Worlds tour now.