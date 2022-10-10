Europe set to tour, release new music and unveil documentary in 2023

Joey Tempest has revealed that 2023 will be a busy year for Europe, with the band set to release a host of new material and undergo a worldwide anniversary tour.

Speaking as part of the Behind The Vinyl podcast, frontman Joey Tempest has stated that Europe fans can expect to see new music from the band next year, as well as a brand new documentary.

“What we’re gonna do is we’re gonna start recording next year, together with a documentary we hope [to have] out in the autumn,” he explains during the interview. “A Europe documentary [as well as] a box set, hopefully, of all the albums.”

Advertisement

In the discussion, the vocalist also confirmed that the band has also planned an upcoming tour – designed to celebrate forty years of their first album.

“Definitely, a fortieth-anniversary tour [is already in the works]. We want to record and release one or two [pieces] of new music next year, and then there will be a big release the following year… There’s so much going on next year, [but we want to] focus on the documentary and the fortieth-anniversary tour.”

Although details on the upcoming tour and new music remain sparse, the frontman did confirm that the upcoming box set is going to be a collection of the band’s entire discography, and is unlikely to contain any previously-unheard material.

“The thing with Europe is we don’t have that much extra stuff. Some bands have loads. Of course, we can [include] live stuff… but from the studio, there’s not much,” he explains. “We’ve been boring like that. We come in with twelve songs and we come out with twelve songs… so, whether there’s gonna be new songs involved in that, I don’t think so.”

Find the full interview with Joey Tempest on the Behind The Vinyl podcast.