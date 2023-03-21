Watch: John Frusciante deals with cramp during live solo in true pro style

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante was captured dealing with cramp whilst playing a solo at a live show in Australia, and handled it like a true master.

The band were playing hit Suck My Kiss from their 1991 record, Blood Sugar Sex Magik at a recent live show when the incident occurred, and was dealt with at speed. Although no date was given of the exact performance, the clip of the solo was uploaded to YouTube on 15 March, and is noted to have been filmed by a fan in Australia.

During his solo, Frusicante can be captured taking a swift pause to stretch out his hand before diving straight back in to playing. Dealt with so swiftly, it could easily go amiss by crowds in such a live setting.

You can watch the clip below:

Although warm ups and plenty of practise is crucial, even guitar greats like Frusciante can’t avoid the odd cramp or ache – Frusciante has prided himself on his warm up routine, and in a conversation with Guitar Player last year, the Strat master revealed he spends “at least a couple hours of warming up in the morning, doing the exercises and stuff”, and walked through the many scales he plays to get ready to perform alongside other musicians.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently touring following the release of 2022’s Return Of The Dream Canteen. You can get tickets at redhotchilipeppers.com.