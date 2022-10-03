John Mayer fanboys over Sam Fender: “This guy keeps knocking me out”

John Mayer is the latest musician to fall to the Geordie charms of indie singer-songwriter Sam Fender.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran shares his love for Pokemon in brand new track Celestial

Last weekend, Mayer posted a screenshot of Fender’s 2021 title track Seventeen Going Under to his personal Instagram story, alongside a series of captions showering praises on the British artist and his music.

“This guy keeps knocking me out,” Mayer proclaimed.

Advertisement

“Who sings this song? I love it.”

“Sam Fender.”

(Week later)

“Who sings *this* song?”

“Sam Fender.”

“Don’t yell at me for being late,” the singer-guitarist jokes. “I won’t hear any of it.”

Released in 2021, Fender’s sophomore album Seventeen Going Under — with its gritty sound and biting lyrics — tells a bittersweet tale of the young artist’s growing years in North Shields, England.

“This album is a coming of age story,” says Fender. “It’s a celebration of life after hardship, a celebration of surviving. I think it’s fucking leagues ahead of the first one.”

Advertisement

Last month, the singer announced that he will be taking a break from touring due to mental health reasons: “It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it, if I don’t take the time to look after my own mental health,” said the artist.

“My friends and colleagues have been worried about me for a while and it’s not going to get better unless I take the time to do so.”

Meanwhile, Mayer recently revealed that his song Walt Grace is due to become a major motion picture. After performing the track at the Rise for the River live streamed concert at Pine Creek Lodge in Paradise Valley, Mayer told the audience, “I want to say one thing that’s going to get me in trouble because that’s what I do. That song [Walt Grace] is soon to be a major motion picture. It’s true. It’s true. It’s going to be a movie.”