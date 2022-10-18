John Mayer says no plans to tour outside the US for now: “I will make it to other cities and countries in the future, I’ve just got more songs to make”

John Mayer has updated fans on his plans for the near future, saying he does not intend to tour outside the US anytime soon and will instead focus on studio projects for now.

“Hello from the studio… I know it’s been a while since I’ve updated you on what’s next, and since many of you have asked when the next leg of touring is, I thought I’d share my thoughts and intentions for the future,” Mayer announced in a statement on his Instagram account Monday.

“I love touring and will continue to play live shows,” he wrote, “but in staying open to what’s driving me creatively, it felt like making more music was the most inspired feeling I had. I know the Sob Rock tour was only in the US, and though I will make it to other cities and countries in the future, I’ve just got more songs to make.”

The musician also teased that he’s “having the time of my life writing and recording, and it won’t be long before I share some very exciting news about some new projects.”

“I’m grateful beyond description for all the love and support I’ve got in you all, and I’m the luckiest person in the world to still be on this big beautiful ride with you all,” the statement concluded.

In other news, Mayer recently revealed that his song Walt Grace is due to become a major motion picture.

After performing the track at the Rise for the River live streamed concert at Pine Creek Lodge in Paradise Valley, Mayer told the audience, “I want to say one thing that’s going to get me in trouble because that’s what I do. That song [Walt Grace] is soon to be a major motion picture. It’s true. It’s true. It’s going to be a movie.”