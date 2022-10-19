John Petrucci on reunion with Mike Portnoy on stage: “The first song you get a little jittery, and then it kind of disappears”

John Petrucci has spoken about reuniting with former bandmate Mike Portnoy on stage for the first time since the drummer’s departure from Dream Theatre in 2010.

The duo performed as part of Petrucci’s tour promoting his latest album Terminal Velocity. Alongside bassist Dave LaRue, the two shared an emotional moment playing together at the first date on 5 October.

Petrucci told Rob Rush Radio: “Playing with Mike again is so awesome, and, of course, with Dave LaRue, my trio, is just great.”

He went on to reflect their time together as friends and bandmates: “I’ve known him — we met at Berklee [College Of Music]; we were 18 years old; we played together forever, even though he’s not in Dream Theater anymore.

“So there is just this chemistry and camaraderie that’s just so natural. We had such a great time. But, yeah, the first song you get a little jittery, and then it kind of disappears. It was a lot of fun.”

See footage from YouTuber user VincePalamaraJFK below:

Alongside performing material from Petrucci’s latest solo effort, the band are also throwing it back to Suspended Animation, his debut LP.

The first headlining show of Petrucci’s solo tour took place at The Strand Ballroom and Theatre in Providence, Rhode Island.

At the moment it’s set to end on 17 November at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Canada.