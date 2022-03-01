Johnny Marr Refutes Any Possibilities Of Working Alongside Morrissey Again: “I’ll Just Carry On Being Who I Am”

Former guitarist of The Smiths Johnny Marr has broken his silence on his recent public feud with ex-band member, Morrissey. In a recent interview, Marr discussed his brand new solo album and cleared up any speculation for the future of The Smiths.

Following the recent debate between ex-members of The Smiths which unfolded on social media last month, Johnny Marr has now spoken openly about his relationship with Morrissey and what lies ahead for his career.

In a recent interview with The Times, the guitarist addressed the controversial “open letter” that Morrissey posted on his website. This came following comments Marr had given to Uncut magazine, in which he stated that his work with The Smiths was “the only thing that turned to shit”, claiming it was a result of the drastic differences between himself and the frontman.

Following the interview with Uncut, Morrissey quickly responded to Marr’s comments, stating: “Would you please stop mentioning my name in your interviews? Our period together was many lifetimes ago.” He continued: “There comes a time when you must take responsibility for your own actions… Just stop using my name as click-bait.”

Now, following a brief escalation of the spat on social media, Marr confirms once and for all that any hopes for a reunion of The Smiths is an impossibility. Addressing Morrissey’s statements, the guitarist stated: “When you’re attacked out of the blue, particularly in public, you have to defend yourself. The letter was designed to be insulting, wasn’t it?”

He elaborates, insinuating that the comments were a result of spite towards his latest album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4: “it was about [his wanting] attention… and I’m getting a lot of it. I’ve got my new record coming out, and that’s getting attention too.”

This album comes as another addition to the musician’s extensive career following his departure from The Smiths in 1987. Forming a name for himself as a solo artist and distancing himself from the new-romantic era of alternative rock, the guitarist has since worked with artists including The Pretenders, Modest Mouse and most recently, Hans Zimmer in which he collaborated on the score for the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die.

Looking forward, Marr has concentrated his efforts on becoming a frontman and expanding his solo projects, even going as far as claiming there is “zero chance” he would ever work with Morrissey again when speaking with BBC Radio 2.

It is safe to assume that any possibility of a reunion of The Smiths has been dismantled as the guitarist concluded: “I just do what I do. I’ll just carry on being who I am.”

Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 is out now.