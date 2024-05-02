Jon Bon Jovi says Taylor Swift will be the “Dolly Parton of her generation”

Taylor Swift has established herself as a true cultural phenomenon, with literally legions of fans in just about every corner of the globe. And she’s been a hot topic – even more so than usual – since the release of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

It’s hard not to appreciate the sheer magnitude of Taylor Swift’s influence on modern popular culture, and Jon Bon Jovi says it’s so great that she’s this generation’s Dolly Parton.

In the new issue of Radio Times, The Bon Jovi frontman is asked to reflect on the time he sang Livin’ on a Prayer at London’s Kensington Palace, backed by vocals from both Swift and Prince William.

Asked whether he admires the pop superstar, Bon Jovi replies: “Most definitely. She’s connected with an audience that is unique to her. She’s a talent who will be around now for the rest of her life. She’ll be the Dolly Parton of her generation. I have nothing but respect for what she’s accomplished.”

By most accounts, Taylor Swift is the biggest artist in the world right now. The release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, propelled her to the #1 artist in the world spot on Spotify, with each of its 31 tracks having tens of millions at the time of writing.

Her ongoing Eras tour is now the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, surpassing $1 billion in gross revenue in December 2023.

But despite the clear adoration of millions of fans around the world, Taylor Swift is not without her detractors. Courtney Love last month commended her as being a “safe space for girls”, but criticised her for being “not interesting as an artist”.

However, it’s no secret that Swifties – the colloquial name for Swift’s fans – are some of the most devoted on the planet. And that devotion also shows in how they look out for each other, too.

In March, a fan was going to sell a Taylor Swift-signed guitar to pay for her wedding, until fellow Swifties stepped in to help, setting up a GoFundMe and enabling the fan to keep her beloved instrument.

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour is ongoing. For more info, head to her official website.