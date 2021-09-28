Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner hospitalised due to “major heart condition issues”, guitarists send well-wishes

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has been hospitalised following “major heart condition issues,” causing the band to postpone the remainder of their current US tour. Guitarists from around the world of heavy music have taken to social media to send their well-wishes his way.

The band posted the news on social media yesterday (27 September), writing in a statement: “It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US Tour – Richie has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in hospital where he is being treated.

“In the meantime, we are all sending love to our Falcon to wish him a speedy recovery.”

Many notable figures in the guitar world sent their well-wishes his way, including Zakk Wylde, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Holt and Gibson’s Mark Agnesi.

“Get well soon Richie,” wrote Joe Bonamassa. “One of the nicest, most talented and genuine people I have met in this business.”

Doug Aldrich of Whitesnake wrote: “Just heard our brother Richie fell ill and is in the hospital… Prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Gary Holt of Exodus and Slayer wrote: “Here’s wishing Richie a speedy recovery, get well soon brother, one of the greatest guitarists walking this earth, and nicest guy too.”

Lars Frederiksen of Rancid wrote: “Sending major love and get-well wishes to a class act and incredibly nice human.”

Guitar YouTuber Rhett Shull wrote: “Wishing a speedy recovery to Richie Faulkner I met him a few years ago and have had nothing but great experiences the few times we’ve hung out. If you’re the meditating/praying/positive vibe type, send them his way as he gets back on his feet with his family.”

See more messages below:

Sending my best wishes and good thoughts to Richie Faulkner for a full recovery. @judaspriest https://t.co/viNQCuUQ5Y — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) September 27, 2021

The Gibson family joins Judas Priest and guitarist Richie Faulkner’s loved ones in wishing him a fast and healthy recovery, so he can return to the stage, where he belongs. pic.twitter.com/CYxoY5lGiO — Gibson (@gibsonguitar) September 27, 2021