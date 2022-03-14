Keith Richards confirms Rolling Stones are writing with drummer Steve Jordan: “We came up with eight or nine new pieces of material”

Keith Richards has confirmed that the Rolling Stones are working on new music.

Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning yesterday (13 March), the guitarist shared that he had been writing with frontman Mick Jagger “last week”, along with drummer Steve Jordan, who began touring with the band following the death of founding drummer Charlie Watts.

The legendary guitarist discussed the process of working with a reconfigured team. “It’ll be interesting to find out the dynamics now that Steve’s in the band,” he said. “It’s sort of metamorphosing into something else.”

Advertisement

“We came up with some, eight or nine new pieces of material. Which is overwhelming by our standards,” he added.

On their recent creative streak, the guitarist revealed, “Other times, [writing songs] is like a desert.”

“It’s the muse thing,” the rocker remarked on the difficulties of coming up with new songs. “If I could find her address.”

The Stones’ last album, Blue & Lonesome, was released in 2015, and heard the band cover blues classics such as Buddy Johnson’s Just Your Boy.

The Stones are planning to tour this summer to celebrate their 60th anniversary. Posting a teaser to their official Instagram on 11 March, the band shared a map of the UK and Europe in the video, dotted with the Stones’ iconic logo which lit up over several locations – the caption read “Can’t you hear me knocking..”

Advertisement

In other Keef news, the guitarist’s second solo LP Main Offender, is set to be reissued later this week (18 March). It will feature previously unreleased recordings from the artist’s 1992 Winos Live in London concert and a host of archival material dating back to the album’s original release.