logo
News

“Keith still has what he loves: shepherd’s pie”: The Rolling Stones have reportedly “cut back” on their rider requests

While the rockers had high standards in their heyday, they’re now happy with much less.

[L-R] Mick Jagger and Keith Richards performing live

Credit: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Back in the day, The Rolling Stones relished being waited on hand and foot. However, it seems they’ve become far less demanding as they’ve entered into old age.

Speaking to the Daily Star in its Wired column, bassist Darryl Jones reflects on how the group have “cut back” on their rider requests. “It’s changed over time, there used to be a huge snooker room,” he recalls. “They would make a room out of curtains and things. We had the banks of video racing games, where you sit, that was around for a while.”

While the younger, hot-blooded Stones would take advantage of their celebrity status, their requests have reduced in recent years, Jones explains. “Keith still has what he loves: shepherd’s pie,” Jones says. “There’s so much food backstage, me and the keyboard player have our own rider.”

The Stones might be settling down, but that’s not to say they didn’t have strange requests long after their heyday. In an interview with Bill Maher on the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast last year, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich revealed that the band were told not to make eye contact with Mick Jagger when they supported the Stones at two of their Oracle Park shows in San Francisco in 2005.

“So we’re sitting backstage, and – and this is in no way a judgement on the Stones, this is really more about us – at one point a personal assistant or whatever comes and says, ‘Mick Jagger’s gonna walk through here in a couple minutes, he’s going over to his private gym in his truck, and he’s going to warm up before the show. When he walks through here, please don’t make eye contact with him or talk to him,” Ulrich remembers [per Loudwire].

“I had dreams, like, I thought, we’re gonna play with The Rolling Stones and I’m gonna spend my whole time in Keith Richards hotel room, sitting at one of those legendary parties ’til 9 o’clock in the morning: I’ll be the last one to leave!” he continues. “It wasn’t exactly like that.”

The Rolling Stones will be setting off on their Hackney Diamonds tour later this year. The tour will see the rockers hitting 16 cities across the United States and Canada. Tickets are available through The Rolling Stones’ official website.

Related Artists

The Rolling Stones

Trending Now

1

Donner Triple Threat – Jack White-approved multi-effects might be the ultimate beginner pedal

2

How The Callous Daoboys went from blowing stimulus checks on guitars to being the new face of mathcore

3

The Martin GPCE Inception Maple is Martin’s most important guitar of recent years

4

The 15 Most Expensive Guitars Sold At Auction

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E17: Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.