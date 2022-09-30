Scarlett Johansson vs. Kelly Clarkson: who knows more about guitar riffs?

Academy-Award nominee Scarlett Johansson battled Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s talk show this week to find out who’s more fluent in guitar riffs.

Clarkson took on her film star guest in the premiere of a new game on her talk show: Catch A Riff Of This, hosted by Guy Branum.

Clarkson introduced the game: “Because Scarlett and I are big fans of music, and because Guy is a great host of podcasts and game shows, it’s time for a new game based on some famous guitar riffs.”

Advertisement

The show’s live guitarist Jaco Caraco performed a well-known riff to the contestants before either player hit their buzzer to guess the song title or the artist’s name.

We won’t spoil the results for you, but songs which made appearances include the Lenny Kravitz version of American Woman, Pink’s So What, Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, Lit’s My Own Worst Enemy, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Sweet Home Alabama, Black Sabbath’s Children of the Grave and Pantera’s Walk.

Clarkson’s new segment has proven a hit with her fans, with many sharing their delight in the YouTube comments. “I can’t cope with how Kelly sang American Woman like it was nothing! I’m gonna leave the room now and slam the door behind me,” wrote one comment.

Some well-deserved praise was reserved for Jaco too. “I want freakin more of this guy playing on this quitar with Kelly singing this high runs” another commenter wrote.