Kerry King hasn’t spoken to Tom Araya since Slayer reunion shows were announced: “When it comes time to rehearse, I’ll have no problem showing up”

Kerry King hasn’t spoken to Tom Araya since the announcement of a string of Slayer reunion shows earlier this year, he reveals in a new interview with Metal Hammer.

The thrash titans shocked the metal world in February when they announced that they’d be playing shows at three US festivals – Louder Than Life, Riot Fest and Aftershock – later this year, in what will be their first live dates since calling it quits as a band in 2019.

But in a somewhat surprising revelation – given the highly anticipated shows are only months away – guitarist Kerry King says he hasn’t communicated with frontman Tom Araya since the announcement.

Asked by Metal Hammer whether he has spoken to Araya since the news broke, King simply replies: “No.”

And when asked if he thinks the lack of communication in this scenario is a bit unusual, King responds: “What’s usual? There’s no textbook for this stuff. It’s not like I’m angry with him or anything, we’re very different people, and we evolved into business partners at the end of the day. He has very different interests from me, and very different outlooks. Does that make me hate him? No. But I don’t need to talk to him every day.”

He continues: “It’s not weird. We just don’t have much in common. When it comes time to rehearse, I’ll have no problem showing up. We’re professionals, and that’s what we do.”

While many in the metal world have lapped up the return of Slayer – which seems temporary for the trio of festival shows, only – some have questioned the band’s motives. But Lisa Holt, wife of guitarist Gary Holt, has no time for those who have criticised the move.

“This isn’t a ‘tour’, it’s some dates… and great news!” she said. “And everyone that thinks they know all the inside info – you can’t possibly know. So just enjoy the fact that this amazing band will play some amazing shows this year. Go or don’t. Nobody cares!”

Slayer will play Louder Than Life on the weekend of 27 September, Riot Fest on the weekend of 20 September, and Aftershock on Thursday, 10 October.

