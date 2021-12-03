Kim Gordon releases new single Grass Jeans in aid of Texas pro-choice charity

Kim Gordon has released a new track entitled Grass Jeans. It’s the first new music from the ex-Sonic Youth bassist since her 2019 solo album No Home Record.

Grass Jeans has been released in aid of Fund Texas Choice, a charity that provides Texans with safe and confidential travel and accommodation to out-of-state abortion clinics. The charity has noted a huge increase in demand since the introduction of Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), a ban on abortions after six weeks, making the state’s policies on abortions the strictest in the US.

Kim Gordon said of the track and the cause in a statement: “I often get asked: ‘Can music change things for people in a political landscape?’ Hell yes it can – but it takes a listener, an audience to make it anything. So please join me in helping to protect and keep accessible a woman’s right to choose her fate by purchasing this song and supporting Fund Texas Choice and their collective efforts to secure abortion access for all. Thank you. It means so much.”

The track was recorded with Gordon’s touring band, with drummer Sterling Laws, guitarist Sarah Register and bassist Camilla Charlesworth joining her for the song.

The release of the track follows Sonic Youth sharing two live albums, with proceeds benefiting Fund Texas choice alongside the Abortion Support Network.

Find out more about Fund Texas Choice here.