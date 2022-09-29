“A grown-up film about working players living, dying, laughing, playing” King Crimson documentary gets release date, live stream event

King Crimson have announced their long-awaited documentary, In The Court Of The Crimson King, King Crimson At 50, to be premiered on 19 October.

The documentary – made over a four years period and directed by Toby Amies – follows the pioneering prog-rock band’s road to success, and explores intimate stories of their music, across their 50 year career.

“[It’s] a grown-up film about working players living, dying, laughing, playing,” described King Crimson mastermind Robert Fripp in a press release.

The film has already appeared at festivals this year. But this time, these screenings will take place in “select independent cinemas worldwide” for one day only on 19 October, with a specially-filmed introduction.

A full list of screening locations outside the UK will be released on 3 October.

As well as this, there will be a separate screening in London on 22 October for cast and crew members to join – complete with a Q&A session with the director and band along with a live introduction from Robert Fripp.

Fans will be able to virtually attend that screening through a special live stream on nugs.net platform, where the event and film will be available on demand for 24 hours thereafter.

There will be DVD/Bluray releases and a larger box set to follow, containing more never-before-seen outtakes and additional footage, although a date hasn’t been set for these yet.