Robert Fripp and Toyah cover The Who classic Won’t Get Fooled Again

King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp and wife Toyah Willcox have covered The Who’s classic Won’t Get Fooled Again on the latest edition of their Sunday Lunch cover series.

As is custom for the duo on their weekly series of covers, a handwritten message was hanging on their kitchen cabinet, asking “Fripp? Who”. The duo sported black aviator sunglasses for the performance, a nod to The Who frontman Roger Daltrey’s love for the signature sunglasses.

Also included at the end of the video was a blooper reel that gives fans a closer look at the heartwarming dynamic between the duo as they attempt to get their cover right.

Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah cover The Who’s Won’t Get Fooled Again below.

The pair’s popular Sunday Lunch series has seen them cover Michael Jackson and Slash’s Give In To Me, Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World, Black Keys’ Lonely Boy, Smashing Pumpkins’ Bullet with Butterfly Wings and Billy Idol’s White Wedding among other fan-favourite hits.

A new documentary on King Crimson, In the Court of the Crimson King – named after the pioneering progressive rock band’s debut album – premiered at this year’s SXSW film festival in March.

The documentary features in-depth interviews with co-founder Fripp as well as former members of the band, and is described as “a dark, comic film for anyone who wonders whether it is worth sacrificing everything for just a single moment of transcendence”.

Daltrey himself recently made headlines in November last year when he claimed in an interview that Jimi Hendrix’s rock theatrics were an act stolen from Who guitarist Pete Townshend. Daltrey did concede both guitarists owed a lot to Buddy Guy, saying, “you watch Buddy Guy in the early days and you suddenly realise – when you really look for the inventor of all that stuff, it was probably Buddy Guy. In fact, I would give it to Buddy Guy.”

He also called the Rolling Stones a “mediocre pub band” in the same interview.