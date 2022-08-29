Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox ‘pull a Fripp’ in Sunday Lunch blooper reel

Instead of a new cover, musical duo Robert Fripp and wife Toyah Willcox are serving something a little different on this week’s “special episode” of Sunday Lunch.

Affectionately named ‘The One With All The Fripps’, the video is a compilation of bloopers from the couple’s many lunches over the years.

“Sometimes things don’t go the way they are supposed to,” the video opens with, and Fripp’s repeated cries of “bollocks!” is certainly a testament to that.

Beginning in 2020 at the height of the pandemic lockdowns, Fripp and Toyah’s Sunday Lunch series has heard them take on dozens of rock classics, including Foo Fighter’s All My Life, Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World, Billy Idol’s White Wedding, Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne, and most recently, Limp Bizkit’s Nookie.

A Sunday Lunch tour is also in the works for those looking to catch the duo live, with venue and ticketing details to be revealed soon.

Earlier this month, the couple treated fans to a full cover of Grace Jones’ 1985 classic Slave To The Rhythm. The track features former Buggles member Simon Darlow, whom Willcox worked with on her latest album Push Pop.

In other news, the guitarist recently opened up about his time in King Crimson, sharing why he believes conflict arose so frequently between the members.

“My personal difficulties with any Crimson musician have been if they favour themselves or see themselves as somehow coming ahead of the other players,” said Fripp.

“The music comes first: principle one. Principle two: the band comes first. Three: we share the money. Why do there seem to be personal difficulties? Look at those three principles and really that’s the clue to anything that follows.”