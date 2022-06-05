King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard’s guitars crushed by a lift

Australian psychedelic rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard has shared an image that will make guitar lovers wince. Two of their guitars have been essentially decapitated, and it doesn’t look pretty.

The band posted images of their Gibson Holy Explorer and Flying V guitars with headstocks snapped clean off. The band have stated their guitars were crushed in a lift, in a caption posted to Instagram, and put a call for help out to music stores in Barcelona, where the band is currently touring following the release of their latest album, Omnium Ga therum.

Fans were quick to show their devastation for the beheaded instruments on Twitter:

not the explorer 😭 pic.twitter.com/fhTno1i2En — 🐊 King Gizzard Bot 🐊 (@SIeepDrifter) June 5, 2022

The band also posted further details of their damaged guitars in their Instagram stories, giving an even closer (and very painful) look at the disaster:

You can catch King Gizzard on tour now (hopefully with their headstocks in tact) and you can grab tickets on their website here.