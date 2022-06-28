Listen: King’s X return after 14 years with new single Let It Rain

Prog rock trio King’s X have made a mighty return after a long 14 years, releasing their brand new single Let It Rain, which the band say is from their upcoming album Three Sides Of One.

Their previous release was the 2008 record XV, and although it’s been a while since we’ve heard any new material from them they didn’t disappear altogether having toured with Kiss on their Kiss Kruise back in 2016 and more recently in 2019 they released The Atlantic Albums, a compilation of their releases under Atlantic Records.

Let It Rain makes a bold welcome with twangy delayed guitars in their signature eerie style, before entering a booming chorus. You can have a listen to the track for yourself below:

The single has received a warm welcome from commenters on YouTube, with many stating the song has a “Led Zeppelin vibe”. One user wrote, “Man this sounds great! Cannot wait to hear the rest of the album!” Other’s spoke on the use of a backwards-tracked solo, which also seems much appreciated by fans.

Bassist and vocalist Doug Pinnick spoke of the release stating, “When I think of it, King’s X feels like a couple of old best friends coming together, shooting the shit, and having a good time, it’s instinctual,” reports Prog. “When I would listen to demo tapes of Jerry and Ty for the record, it gave me a great perspective on how blessed I am to be in King’s X. What they did on Three Sides Of One sounded so good. For as familiar as it is, it’s like I’m in a new band.”

Their new album, Three Sides Of One is set for release on 2 September. You can find out more and get tickets for upcoming shows here.