Kirk Hammett announces first solo EP Portals

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has announced his first-ever solo EP, entitled Portals.

Despite his long career as a member of Metallica, and occasional guest spots on other artists’ records, Portals will be Hammet’s first ever full solo release. It consists of four instrumental tracks, described in a release as “a collection of gateways to myriad musical and psychic destinations. Recorded in multiple locales ranging from Los Angeles to Paris to Oahu, Portals is both the result of musical and metaphysical journeys. An invitation to inner worlds accessible only by music and the psyche it fuels.”

Hammett added: “This music was created with what I describe as an Audio-Cinematic approach. They’re soundtracks to the movies in your mind.”

The EP will be released via Blackened Recordings on the next Record Store Day, 23 April, with a simultaneous release on Digital and CD. Exclusive to Record Store Day will be an ocean-blue vinyl pressing of the EP, which includes a digital copy.

“Portals” is the solo debut from @KirkHammett, an instrumental EP hitting independent retailers and the Met Store on April 23 for @RecordStoreDay! Learn more 🌊 https://t.co/i2UFy4SQPk pic.twitter.com/YVT5t9PHi3 — Metallica (@Metallica) February 8, 2022

Portals was produced by Hammett. Side B of the EP was co-written with Edwin Outwater, who also contributes keyboards and leads the players from the LA Philharmonic, whom Hammett has previously collaborated with on Metallica’s S&M2 concert.

You can preorder the record here.

Portals tracklist: