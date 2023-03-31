Kirk Hammett is bored of playing the Master of Puppets solo

Kirk Hammett has admitted that playing the Metallica solo Master of Puppets is making him “freaking bored”, and is instead wanting to approach playing new stuff in upcoming shows.

In an interview with Total Guitar, the guitarist made a candid admission about the infamous guitar solo:

“What I’m going to say people are probably gonna hate, but it drives me nuts having to play that fucking guitar solo in ‘Master of Puppets’ every time.

“People love that guitar solo and they come to see that. That’s fine. For that part of our career, all those solos are locked in. I don’t view them as solos anymore; they’re parts. I’m freaking bored of it, but it’s exciting for people to hear.”

He then explains that it’s not that he’s bored of the song, but he’s bored of playing “the same thing all the time”.

“I’m inviting all sorts of criticism and opinions but I don’t fucking care. It’s like the solo on ‘Fade to Black’. I play the first eight bars and then I go on a tangent for like 20, 24 bars and then come back in the last four bars and play parts that everyone knows. That’s one of my most favourite parts of playing that song live because I don’t know what the fuck I’m gonna play.”

Hammett should expect to play a lot more new material, as Metallica’s new album 72 seasons is set for release on 14 April.

In the mean time, they have just released the title album of the track 72 seasons, which is the fourth single they’ve released from the upcoming release.

You can watch the video for 72 seasons below: