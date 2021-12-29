KISS frontman Paul Stanley and his family test positive for Omicron: “I’m so glad I’m vaccinated”

Paul Stanley has reported that he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19 – it’s the second time that the KISS frontman has contracted the deadly virus this year.

On Sunday (26 December), the 69-year-old rocker issued a statement on Instagram, saying he and his family caught the Omicron variant of COVID-19, but were fortunately vaccinated.

“My entire family has it. I’m tired and have sniffles,” Stanley wrote. “Most of my family have absolutely no symptoms. Do as you choose. I’m so glad I’m vaccinated.”

Stanley’s first bout with COVID-19 happened on 26 August, the day which KISS were scheduled to perform at Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. The show was eventually postponed to October.

“I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive,” he said in a Tweet at the time.

Just a few days after, co-frontman Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19, and the band postponed four of their dates in September in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin to happen in October.

Simmons previously criticised the anti-vaccine movement, calling their stance both “delusional” and “evil” – and comparing it to the belief that the Earth is flat.

“I don’t care about your political beliefs,” he said. “You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you’ve got rights. That [is] delusional,” he said in November interview with TalkShopLive.