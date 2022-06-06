Paul Stanley says cancel culture is “more dangerous than what it wants to cancel”

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has offered his thoughts on cancel culture, calling it “more dangerous than what it wants to cancel”.

Stanley, who is currently playing with KISS on their farewell tour, wrote on Twitter, “Day off and I find myself thinking ‘Cancel Culture’ is more dangerous than what it wants to cancel. Is censorship and silencing people okay if you believe you’re right?? That is a slope we’re already slipping down. You defeat lies with truth, not gags.”

Stanley had previously joined bandmate Gene Simmons in speaking out against cancel culture following the firing of Gina Carano from the Disney+ show The Mandalorian.

In an interview with YouTube channel The Bombadcast Simmons opined that “They should have kept the chick even though she had different political points of view. It’s not about politics, it’s whether you’re a good actress,” in response to a question about his feelings around the second season of the hit series.

Stanley backed Simmons, adding, “Look, political views, this whole cancel culture is so dangerous. The idea that people can’t speak their mind. That’s what freedom is all about.

To lose your job because of something you said, even if I find it offensive, that’s…we’ve gotta look at that.”

Other artists have spoken out against the trend, which often involves the shunning of a public figure or organisation for ideas or comments considered offensive. Liam Gallagher shared his thoughts earlier this year in May in an expletive-laden rant that reads, “Who the fuck are these people cancelling you, anyway? Like, fuck off.

The cancelling people just speak for the cancelled world, they don’t fucking speak for everyone. You can still go and do your gig, there are people out there who are going to like what you’ve got to say. Bring it fucking on, you fucking squares!”