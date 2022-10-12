KISS’ Paul Stanley slams Kanye West’s anti-semitic tweet: “Mental Illness is a disease but should never be used to minimise the danger of hate speech”

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has called out rapper Kanye West over his recent anti-semitic post on Twitter.

West’s tweet reportedly wrote that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and that “The funny thing is I can’t actually be Anti Semitic because black people are actually JEW also you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” without specifying who he was referring to.

The post has since been removed for violating the platform’s policies, which includes guidelines against “hateful conduct”. The rapper is also currently locked out of his Twitter account.

In response to West’s comments, Stanley tweeted that “Mental Illness IS a disease but should NEVER be used to minimise the danger of hate speech, advocating anti-semitism and violence against religions or ethnicities. We have found ways over centuries to rationalise this behaviour and viewed the atrocities that followed. SPEAK UP.”

It appears that West’s antisemitic message was the straw that broke the camel’s back given that the KISS rocker had previously urged for “compassion” over West‘s mental health. Stanley’s plea at the time came after the rapper’s (now) ex-wife Kim Kardashian spoke up about her husband’s struggles with bipolar disorder.

Aside from Stanley, a number of artists have also spoken out against West’s message, including David Draiman of heavy metal band Disturbed, who wrote, “Between @joerogan not calling @rogerwaters out on his antisemitic bullshit, @kanyewest going on an antisemitic rant, and then @elonmusk congratulating his friend (Kanye) on his @twitter reinstatement, it’s been a rough week for us Jews. #Antisemitism.”

Singer John Legend also chimed in on the issue, saying “Weird how all these ‘free, independent thinkers’ always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism.”