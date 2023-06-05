Liam Gallagher apologises for Noel’s “damn right blasphemous” cover of Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart

Liam Gallagher has issued a public apology for his former bandmate and brother Noel Gallagher’s “damn rite blasphemous” cover of Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart.

Last week, Noel’s High Flying Birds performed a live rendition of the Joy Division classic as part of BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room series.

“I would play this song, this version of it, at home down the years,” the former Oasis leader said of the track. “When they asked me to do it, I was like ‘How can I get away with that?’ Because it’s such an iconic [song] and, being from Manchester… well, this is going to be tricky.”

“But now I’ve got my own studio, I went and did a little demo of it and I was like ‘You know what? I think I might be able to pull this off.”

A sentiment Liam clearly did not agree with, for the younger Gallagher soon took to Twitter to blast the performance, writing: “I must once again apologise on behalf of my family for [Noel’s] piss poor and damn rite blasphemous version of joy division’s love will tear us apart tut fucking tut SORRY”.

The pair’s infamous feud has been going on for more than a decade, with tensions resurfacing in recent months after Liam claimed that Noel has been “on the phone begging for forgiveness” and asking to meet up.

The news came shortly after Noel told BBC Radio Manchester that he would “never say never” to an Oasis reunion — an admission that surprised fans given that the rocker once slammed the idea as ‘going on holiday with your ex-Mrs’.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have released their first album in six years, Council Skies.